Home  » News » 11 World Leaders And Their Pets

11 World Leaders And Their Pets

By REDIFF NEWS
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 16, 2026 15:10 IST

Pets are often excellent publicity vehicles for politicians and leaders.

There is no better photo-op than a head of State cuddling a kitten or sharing a lap with an adorable puppy -- does wonders for approval ratings.

No surprise then that most US presidents, through history, lived in the White House along with their pets -- notable exceptions were James Polk, Andrew Johnson (who did care for mice) and Donald Trump.

These cute companions are also great stressbusters for these people of power.

From presidential palaces to prime ministerial residences, here's a look at the dogs and cats and other animals of global leaders.

pets

Photograph: Kind courtesy President of the Russian Federation/Wikimedia Commons

Vladimir Putin

Russia's boss has shared his life with several magnificent canines over the years and prefers large fellas. He is well-known for his affection for dogs and has gifted them as symbolic tokens of goodwill/diplomacy.

pets

Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Narendra Modi

PM Modi's deep affection for cattle is recognised far beyond India's borders. At his residence, he cares for Punganur cattle, a native breed originating from Andhra Pradesh. In 2024, he delighted the public by announcing the birth of a calf at his home, naming it Deepjyoti.

pets

Photograph: Kind courtesy Number 10/Wikimedia Commons

Keir Starmer

Prince is the third feline presence at the UK prime minister's workplace, joining JoJo, a rescue cat, who is already part of Keir Starmer's family.

The legendary Larry, the much-loved Internet star, still rules 10, Downing Street and holds the official title of Chief Mouser.

Nemo with Emmanuel Macron

Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Emmanuel Macron

Nemo is a jet-black Labrador-Griffon cross, who lives with French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

Lee Jae-Myung with his pets

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lee Jae-Myung/Instagram

5Lee Jae-Myung

South Korea's president and Bobby are a number. In a light-hearted announcement on July 14, 2025, the presidential office officially introduced the Maltipoo -- a cross between a maltese and a poodle -- as the nation's very own First Dog.

Erdogan and his granddaughter's cat

Photograph: Kind courtesy Recep Tayyip Erdoğan/x

;Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

The Turkish president and his wife Emine are fond of cats and dogs. Their granddaughter Aybike's cat is a visitor at the presidential residence and to Erdogan's lap, while he reads the day's newspapers. Erdogan posted on Twitter: 'He is very curious about current affairs'.

Lula's rescue

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lula Oficial/Wikimedia Commons

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

The Brazilian president and his wife Rosângela have a rescued female stray aptly named Resistência, which means endurance, who they say is their 'lucky charm' and lives with them at the Palácio da Alvorada in Brasilia. She was found by Rosângela among the tents of the Free Lula Movement followers, when Lula was in jail and was present at his second inauguration.

William Lai and his dog

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr William Lai/Instagram

Dr William Lai

Taiwanese president since 2024, Lai and his family adore 斑斑 or Banban, a rescue with only three legs.

Bobby and Prabowo

Photograph: Kind courtesy Antara News Agency, Government of the Republic of Indonesia/Wikimedia Commons

Prabowo Subianto

Bobby Kertanegara is the stray male tabby belonging to the Indonesian president and lives at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. The cat is named after Jalan Kertanegara IV, the address of Prabowo's private residence. When Bill Gates visited Indonesia Bobby got a toy whale doll.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Patron

Photograph: Kind courtesy President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Official website/Wikimedia Commons

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The president of Ukraine does not actually own a dog but he takes Patron or Pes Patron, a Jack Russell terrier, around on visits to schools and for charity work and to meet foreign visitors.

The little fellow received the Order For Courage for his brave work in sniffing out dangerous ordnance strewn about by invading Russian troops. He so far unearthed 236 devices and is the most famous dog in Ukraine.

Tony and Toto

Photograph: Kind courtesy TotoAlbanese/x.com

Anthony Albanese

Toto shares the Australian PM's heart along with Jodie Haydon. The Cavoodle (cross between a poodle and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel) was the ring bearer when Alabanese married Haydon.

He's said about dogs: 'There's a beautiful, open-hearted honesty about dogs that brings out the best in us, and any person who spends time in the company of a dog is all the better for it'.

REDIFF NEWS
SEE: Simple tips to train your pet
Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals
8 Mental Health Benefits From Dogs
These pets are sure to make you LOL!
Purr-fect! Pets enjoy their day out
