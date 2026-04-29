AAP MLA Booked After Slapping Incident In Gujarat

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava faces legal trouble after being booked in three FIRs following a public slapping incident and disputes over compensation for victims of a chemical factory fire in Gujarat.

Key Points Three FIRs registered against AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava after a slapping incident in Jhagadia, Gujarat.

The incident occurred following a fire at a chemical factory where Vasava was advocating for higher compensation for victims.

Vasava claims the FIRs are politically motivated, intended to intimidate him and shield company officials.

The slapping incident involved Vasava and a relative of a deceased factory worker during compensation discussions.

Vasava is currently out on bail in a separate attempt to murder case.

Three FIRs were registered against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava and a few others at Jhagadia GIDC police station in the district on Wednesday, days after he slapped and was in turn slapped by a man.

Bharuch Superintendent of Police Akshay Raj confirmed that First Information Reports were registered, but refused to share their contents stating that it was a "sensitive" matter.

MLA Claims FIRs Are Politically Motivated

In a video statement, Vasava said the FIRs were registered "following the announcement of the election results yesterday". Results of local body elections, in which AAP won the district panchayat in neighbouring Narmada and several other taluka panchayats in the region, were declared on Tuesday.

"The police seem to believe that they will intimidate me by taking action against me, halt any further proceedings and thereby shield the company officials....I am not someone who is intimidated by your baseless FIRs or the threat of imprisonment," the Dediapada MLA said.

Background: Chemical Factory Fire and Compensation Dispute

Two employees including Rakesh Vasava died and 16 others were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical factory in Jhagadia industrial area on April 23. A day after Rakesh's death, his cousin Roshan Vasava visited the factory to discuss compensation for the family. MLA Chaitar Vasava also reached there with his supporters and the kin of injured workers, demanding higher compensation for all the victims.

A viral video showed the MLA arguing with Roshan over some issue near the factory gate, and suddenly slapping him in the presence of a police officer. Roshan is seen slapping the MLA in return before others separated them.

Police Action Criticised

The MLA said in his statement on Wednesday that the police were yet register an FIR against the company administration but decided to take action against him.

Chaitar Vasava is out on bail in an attempt to murder case. While granting him bail in September 2025, the court restrained him from entering Dediapada for a year.