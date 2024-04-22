News
FIR lodged against handle promoting deepfake video of Ranveer Singh

FIR lodged against handle promoting deepfake video of Ranveer Singh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 22, 2024 17:13 IST
An FIR has been filed against the social media handle promoting the deepfake video of Ranveer Singh, the actor's spokesperson said on Monday.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh performs during the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, March 3, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Last week, a video of Singh went viral on the Internet in which the actor could be seen voicing his political opinion.

 

The original clip, which seems to have been edited using artificial intelligence technology, was a snippet from an interview the actor gave when he was in Varanasi for a fashion show.

According to the spokesperson, Singh has filed a police complaint and the FIR has been lodged for further investigation by the cyber crime cell.

"We have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh," a spokesperson for the actor said in a statement.

Soon after the video went viral, the actor warned the audience on X by writing, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn (Beware of deepfake, friends)"

Before Singh, an AI-edited clip of superstar Aamir Khan went viral on social media.

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with a deepfake video of Khan in which he is purportedly seen promoting a political party, an official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
