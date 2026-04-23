Rajendra Pal Gautam Booked For Spreading Misinformation

Former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam faces legal action after being booked for allegedly spreading misinformation and attempting to disrupt communal harmony in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

Key Points Former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam is booked for allegedly spreading misinformation in Hathras.

The FIR was filed after a video circulated claiming a Kushwaha woman was molested and murdered, which police found to be false.

Gautam is accused of attempting to disturb social harmony and creating enmity between communities.

The investigation revealed the claims made in the video to be false and misleading.

An FIR has been registered against former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam for allegedly spreading misleading information and attempting to disturb communal harmony, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the matter came to light after a video circulated via a press conference and on social media platform X on April 22. The video claimed that a Kushwaha community woman in Hathras was molested and later murdered despite a complaint having been filed with the police.

Police Investigation Reveals False Claims

However, police verification found that no such incident had taken place in the district.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Yogendra Krishna Narayan said the investigation revealed the claims to be false and misleading.

"An FIR has been registered at Kotwali Sadar police station against Rajendra Pal Gautam, former MLA from Seemapuri in Delhi, under relevant sections for spreading misinformation, attempting to disturb social harmony and creating enmity between communities," he said. Police said further legal action is being taken in accordance with the law.

Police said legal action is being taken.

Former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Congress in 2024.

Rajendra Pal Gautam's political career has seen him transition from the Aam Aadmi Party to the Congress party in 2024. The filing of an FIR indicates the start of a formal legal process, where police will investigate the alleged offences and present their findings to a court.