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Home  » News » Congress Corporators in Indore Booked for Refusing to Sing National Song

Congress Corporators in Indore Booked for Refusing to Sing National Song

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 15, 2026 14:22 IST

Two Congress corporators in Indore face legal action for refusing to sing 'Vande Mataram', igniting a debate on religious beliefs and national identity.

Key Points

  • Two Congress corporators in Indore are charged with disturbing communal harmony for refusing to sing 'Vande Mataram'.
  • The corporators cited Islamic beliefs as the reason for their refusal during the Indore Municipal Corporation's budget session.
  • Police have registered a case under section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after investigating a complaint.
  • Both corporators have been questioned by the police, and a detailed investigation is underway.

Police registered a case against two women corporators of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday on the charge of disturbing communal harmony for their refusal to sing the national song 'Vande Mataram', an official said.

During the Indore Municipal Corporation's budget session on April 8, Congress corporator Fauzia Sheikh Alim refused to sing 'Vande Mataram' citing Islamic beliefs.

 

Another corporator, Rubina Iqbal Khan, who joined the Congress after winning the civic election as an independent candidate, also supported Fauzia's stance and refused to sing the national song.

Police Investigation and Charges

Talking to PTI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said following a probe into a complaint, a case has been registered against Fauzia and Rubina at the M G Road police station under section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony between different communities).

The police summoned both the corporators for questioning over the past two days and recorded their statements, he said.

"Finally, finding the case prima facie cognisable, we have registered an FIR and initiated a detailed investigation," Singh said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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