Rediff.com  » News » Fighting to save Sena from clutches of MVA python: Shinde to party workers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 26, 2022 10:27 IST
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on late Saturday evening said Shiv Sena workers should understand that he was fighting to save the party from the clutches of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

IMAGE: Supporters of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde gather outside his residence in Thane, June 25, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shinde's appeal came after Sena workers loyal to party president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray staged protests against the rebel MLAs led by him by defacing their banners, hurling stones in some places and vandalising the office of an MLA in Pune.

 

In a tweet in Marathi, Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati with his group of MLAs, said, "My dear Shiv Sena workers, try to understand the machinations of the MVA. I am fighting for rescuing the Shiv Sena and Sena workers from the clutches of the python of the MVA."

"I dedicate this fight to the interest of Shiv Sena workers," he added.

Shinde and his supporters have said earlier that they want the Sena to pull out of the "unnatural" Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, and revive the alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party.

