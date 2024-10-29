'Being A Star Is Selfish. Let's Work For The People'

'You changed me, you told me what to do, you have brought me into politics.'

Superstar Vijay is the latest actor to enter politics, and his speech at his new party's first public meet on Sunday offers a glimpse into his worldview.

IMAGE: Vijay greets supporters during his party's first political rally, at Vikravandi, Tamil Nadu, October 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

On October 27, 2024, Tamil movie superstar Vijay, reputed to be the highest paid actor in India, held the first public meeting of his fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam he had launched earlier in the year.

After meeting his parents and seeking their blessings, Vijay, sporting a yellow and red scarf, went on stage to explain what he has set out to achieve in politics. This is what he said, translated from Tamil to English.

"A new born baby knows to smile, I feel the same as I stand before you. When a snake is near a baby, the baby smiles and plays with the snake. A baby knows no fear. The snake is today's politics.

I am going to play with the snake. I am a child in politics. I am not scared of politics. I always go ahead with a smile. I need that to tackle my enemies. I am very emotional, I am sorry.

We are meeting on a political stage. No literary mentions, no flowery speeches, come straight to the point. Understand today's generation. World history, literature, nobody is interested. What is today's problem? What is the solution? That is what people are interested in today. We are going to explain that to them.

Periyar is my ideological guru, we are not atheist, we respect all religions. Women's development. Kamaraj is my leader, a symbol of honesty, B R Ambedkar, who wrote our Constitution. Those who differentiate in humans we oppose. Velu Nachiyar, a former queen. Anjalai Ammal, social worker and freedom fighter.

My friends, follow these leaders. Our actions should portray this. No compromise in our principles. We will be fire till then. My comrades, I thought being a star is selfish. Let's work for the people. Let us return the love to the people. Politics to serve the people.

"I have come into politics. No way I will change my stance. Our political stand is very important. It will show our supporters and our enemies. We are equal when we are born. We should remain like that. No caste, religion, language, rich or poor, colour, race.

Opposing corruption is very important. It is a virus which has spread all over. A rampaging elephant is what parties that divide us behave like. That can be faced. We have two enemies. One who divides us and one who is corrupt. We are united as Tamilians.

We are steadfast in our principles. We have to eat to fulfil our hunger. Saying food doesn't fill our stomach. We will teach you to fish. If you don't learn we will fish and feed you.

I will not talk about alternate politics. Bro, I am not carrying extra luggage. We will eliminate corruption and divisive forces from Tamil Nadu. We will maintain political decorum at all times.

We have a pucca plan to help the people. We are not on social media, we are in social work. We don't believe in trolls, we don't believe in hate, we believe in action. We are not only in this crowd, we are everywhere. They are waiting to support us.

They all have a political slant, a political colour, singing the same song, cheating the public, underground scams, fascism is all they mention. They keep talking about the minorities. They are fascism and you are payasam?

The Dravida rule is another fraud. Modi Mastaan will not work here. Nobody can paint us with a particular colour. Divisive politics is our ideological enemy. Dravida parties, our political enemy.

"Secular social justice is our policy. Equality above all else. Environment, we will protect. We will give priority to women's development. Education is important. Women have to play an important role in this party.

My younger sister Vidya's death affected me. Anitha's death affected me against NEET. Vijay is here. Everybody should get everything. Roti, kapda aur makaan aur employment.

There was a war. A small child took over as army chief. Elders warned him about his enemies. The child went ahead with a clear head without bothering about the elders.

MGR, NTR were criticised when they started a party. They will criticise us too. From entertainment to social work, Dravidian parties grew through movies.

It takes our message to the people -- movies. You don't know the sorrow in an actor's heart. Theatre and movies take our action to the people.

I struggled to become a star. It was my fans who made me a superstar. From star to a responsible citizen I have become to serve you.

You changed me, you told me what to do, you have brought me into politics. I will work tirelessly for you. It is in your fingers to support me. My career peak I have left to be with you.

"We will work with faith. We will defeat our enemies for Tamil Nadu's benefit.

Women and child development. Education for all, medical help for all, equality, proportional representation, caste census, political bomb for Tamil Nadu. Single majority, no alliance. But those who come to us, we will welcome them and give them a share of the power.

2026, we will win and establish a new political rule. I am not taking names, I am not scared. We are not going to make them important by mentioning them. We will not practise gutter politics. We will maintain decorum."

Translated from Tamil by A Ganesh Nadar.