News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Fight for Shiv Sena symbol: SC to hear Uddhav's plea on Aug 1

Fight for Shiv Sena symbol: SC to hear Uddhav's plea on Aug 1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 26, 2022 12:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on August 1 a fresh plea by Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction against Election Commission proceedings on a petition by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group for recognition as the real Shiv Sena.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a meeting with Shiv Sena leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Uddhav Thackeray faction, that the ongoing proceedings before the poll panel needed to be stayed as it would impact the hearing here in the case.

The top court said it would tag the fresh plea and hear it together with pending ones on August 1.

Recently, the poll panel asked the rival factions of the Shiv Sena led by Thackeray and Shinde to submit documents by August 8 in support of their claims on the election symbol -- bow and arrow -- of the political outfit.

The poll panel sources had said the two sides have been asked to submit documents, including letters of support from the legislative and organisational wings of the party and the written statements of rival factions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Balasaheb's Sainik vs Uddhav's Sainik
Balasaheb's Sainik vs Uddhav's Sainik
Uddhav Vs Shah-Modi Via Shinde
Uddhav Vs Shah-Modi Via Shinde
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
'Illegal': India opposes Pak, China move over CPEC
'Illegal': India opposes Pak, China move over CPEC
Neeraj to miss Commonwealth Games due to groin strain
Neeraj to miss Commonwealth Games due to groin strain
Recipe: Sangita's Aloo Tamatar Ki Sabzi
Recipe: Sangita's Aloo Tamatar Ki Sabzi
Salman's KANNADA CONNECTION!
Salman's KANNADA CONNECTION!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Uddhav did not think Shinde would backstab him'

'Uddhav did not think Shinde would backstab him'

Uddhav vs Shinde: EC takes note of fight over Shiv Sena

Uddhav vs Shinde: EC takes note of fight over Shiv Sena

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances