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Home  » News » FCC Aims to Incentivise Return of Call Centres to US, Improve Customer Service

FCC Aims to Incentivise Return of Call Centres to US, Improve Customer Service

By Sagar Kulkarni
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 04:30 IST

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The FCC is exploring new rules to encourage businesses to bring call centre jobs back to the US, improve customer service, and combat illegal robocalls, potentially reshaping the landscape of customer support.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay/Pexels.com

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay/Pexels.com

Key Points

  • The FCC is exploring ways to incentivise companies to bring call centre jobs back to the United States.
  • Proposed rules include ensuring call centre workers are proficient in American Standard English.
  • The FCC aims to improve customer service and data security by addressing risks from overseas call centres.
  • The FCC is seeking public comment on combating illegal robocall scams originating from foreign call centres.
  • The proposals consider empowering consumers to transfer calls to US-based locations and requiring domestic handling of sensitive information.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has mooted proposals to encourage businesses to bring call centre jobs back to the US and require call-takers to be proficient in American Standard English.

In a statement, the FCC said that over the past few decades many corporations shifted their customer service and call centre operations from America to a range of foreign countries  with nearly 70 per cent of US companies outsourcing at least one department.

 

"American consumers deserve call centres that speak proficient English, provide clear answers, and are based here at home-not halfway around the world," FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement.

The Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM), adopted by the FCC on Thursday, has sought comments from the public on ways to encourage and facilitate the onshoring of call centres; steps that can be taken to improve customer service and data security and ways to combat illegal robocall scams that originate inside foreign call centres.

"I welcome today's NPRM to address risks to Americans that originate from call centres located overseas," Commissioner Olivia Trusty said in a statement on Thursday.

Proposed Measures for Call Centre Improvement

The FCC has sought comments from the public about ideas such as empowering consumers to transfer calls to a US-based location and requiring that calls involving certain types of sensitive information be handled domestically.

It also sought views on requiring covered providers to disclose the location of the call centre during the customer interaction; requiring disclosure to consumers of the extent of a provider's use of US call centres; and requiring workers at call centres to be proficient in American Standard English and otherwise be trained appropriately for resolving issues with US customers.

"Specifically, we are identifying ways to address illegal robocall scams that originate inside foreign call centres, such as ways we can take the profit out of those operations," Carr said.

Last year, a bipartisan group of senators introduced the Keep Call Centres in America Act to discourage companies from moving customer service operations offshore or replacing live agents with AI.

Cost Considerations of Onshoring

From a cost perspective, onshore call centres in the United States face significantly higher operating expenses, primarily wages, compliance, and real estate.

According to industry benchmarks, US customer service agents earn three to five times more than their offshore counterparts. These higher costs inevitably flow through to the consumer.

The Philippines, India, Colombia, South Africa are the leading countries that US businesses outsource their customer service call centre jobs to.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Sagar Kulkarni in Washington, D.C.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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