FBI Raid: Will Trump Run In 2024?

FBI Raid: Will Trump Run In 2024?

By Rediff News Bureau
August 10, 2022 10:32 IST
IMAGE: Protestors calling for Trump's arrest and supporters asking for him to announce his 2024 run for the presidency rally outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

FBI agents raided Donald John Trump's Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home in Florida on Monday, in search of classified documents the former United States president allegedly took away when he left the White House on January 20, 2021.

Politicians from Trump's Republican party quickly rallied to his defence -- though the FBI was acting on the basis of a US Act Trump himself signed into law in 2018. President Joe Biden's staff learnt of the raid on Twitter, signalling the clear division of power in the United States.

The Department of Justice, to which the FBI reports, is not required to inform the White House of any action it may undertake under the law unlike in India where the FBI's Indian version has been compared to a 'caged parrot' by a Supreme Court judge.

The FBI action may provoke Trump into declaring that he is running for the US presidency in 2024 even though the current hearings into the horrific events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 could lead to a criminal indictment against the 45th POTUS.

 

IMAGE: Protestors calling for Trump's arrest stand in traffic outside Trump Tower. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after the FBI raid. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Secret service agents stand guard outside Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, August 8, 2022. The US secret service protests the American president as well as former presidents like TrumpPhotograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Trump supporter protests against the FBI action near the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, New Jersey. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
