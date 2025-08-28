FBI Praises CBI Rs 350 Cr Racket Bust

'Big Week For #USIndia Law Enforcement Collaboration'

Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

The Central Bureau of Investigation, in close coordination with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, dismantled a transnational cybercrime syndicate that defrauded Americans of nearly $40 million through tech-support scams.

'A big week for #USIndia law enforcement collaboration. India's CBI, in close coordination with the US @FBI, dismantled a transnational cybercrime syndicate that defrauded US nationals of nearly $40M through tech-support scams -- and arrested key figures behind the cyber fraud network,' the US embassy in India said in an X post.

'Through shared intelligence and coordinated action, both our agencies are working together to dismantle international networks, prevent future scams, and keep our citizens safe. Thank you for your partnership and support, @CBIHeadquarters,' the post added.

sing as tech support.

The CBI dismantled a call centre 'Digikaps The Future of Digital' in Global Tower, opposite Khalsa College of Women, Amritsar.

The operation executed in close coordination with the FBI, led to the arrest of three key operatives of the gang -- Jigar Ahmed, Yash Khurana, and Inder Jeet Singh Bali -- and recovery of Rs 54 lakh (Rs 5.4 million), eight mobiles and laptops, and other digital evidence.

The CBI raids in Amritsar and Delhi that began on August 20 exposed an alleged web of deceit, digital manipulation, and financial subterfuge stretching from Punjab to Washington, DC, targeting US citizens.

'During 2023-2025, the accused conspired to target US citizens by gaining unauthorised remote access to the victims' computer systems and bank accounts,' a CBI spokesperson had earlier said in a statement.

Exploiting remote access software, the fraudsters infiltrated the computer systems and bank accounts of US nationals, convincing them that their finances had been compromised.

'Claiming that their funds were at risk, the accused then manipulated the victims into transferring $40 million (Rs 350 crore/Rs 3.5 billion

The CBI intercepted 34 people engaged in the scam red-handed at the call centre.

The raid unearthed digital evidence and illicit assets in 85 hard drives, 16 laptops and 44 mobile phones, exposing a digital trail tracing back to the core of the global fraud, the CBI spokesperson said.

'As part of Operation Chakra-IV, the CBI's international operations division, is rapidly identifying and taking action on the organised technology-enabled crime network in close coordination with Interpol and foreign law enforcement agencies,' the official said.

The development comes weeks after the US embassy in issued a stern advisory on July 26, cautioning that visas can be revoked for foreign visitors who commit crimes or violate laws while in the United States.

In a post on X, the embassy stated, 'The United States is a society of law and order. Crimes like assault by foreign visitors will not be tolerated. If you break the law in the United States, your US visa can be revoked, and you may be ineligible to return to the United States -- FOR LIFE.'

This statement was part of a series of advisories issued by the US embassy in July.

On July 22, the embassy posted, 'If you are arrested for assault, domestic violence, or other crimes while in the United States, your US visa may be revoked, and you may be ineligible for future US visas. A visa is a privilege, not a right -- one that can be revoked if you break the law.'

Earlier, on July 16, the embassy had issued a statement wherein it mentioned that committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States could lead to a visa being revoked and make one ineligible for future US visas.

Amid these advisories, the issue also drew attention in India. Responding to queries during a weekly briefing on July 17, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored the importance of abiding by local laws while abroad.

'Our constant request to all our people who go abroad is that they should follow the law and order of that country and create a good image of the country,' he said.