HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Father-son kill neighbour, surrender with severed head

Father-son kill neighbour, surrender with severed head

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2025 14:34 IST

x

A man and his son allegedly hacked their neighbour to death in Maharashtra's Nashik district and later went to the local police with the victim's severed head to surrender, an official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay.com

The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Nanashi village of Dindori taluka, following which the police have arrested the accused man and detained his son, whose age is yet to be confirmed.

 

Suresh Boke (40) and his son killed their neighbour, Gulab Ramchandra Waghmare (35), with an axe and a sickle. After the incident, they reached the Nanashi Outpost police chowki carrying the victim's head and the weapons used for killing him, an official said.

After the local people came to know about the incident, they damaged the house of the accused father-son duo and torched their car, he said.

The incident triggered tension in the village. Along with the local police, personnel of the nearby police stations as well as the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) were deployed in the village for security reasons.

"Prima facie, the killers and the victim were neighbours and there was a long-standing dispute between the two families. They had lodged police complaints against each other on December 31. The next day, Boke and his son killed Waghmare on the suspicion of helping his (Boke's) daughter to elope," he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's wife, Minabai (34), a case was registered under sections 103 (1) (murder), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351 (2) (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Peth police station on Wednesday night.

"While Boke was arrested, his son was detained. Both of them were handed over to the Dindori police for safety reasons. They will be produced in a court on Thursday. Security has been stepped up in the area and the situation is under control," the official said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Navi Mumbai man arrested 33 years after wife's murder
Navi Mumbai man arrested 33 years after wife's murder
Ladakh cops solve 26-yr-old quadruple murder; 3 held
Ladakh cops solve 26-yr-old quadruple murder; 3 held
How tailor's tag helped cops crack mystery murder
How tailor's tag helped cops crack mystery murder
Man who killed family searched 'murder methods'
Man who killed family searched 'murder methods'
Man kills friend, dumps body parts on Mumbai beach
Man kills friend, dumps body parts on Mumbai beach

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Facts You Didn't Know About Umrao Jaan

webstory image 2

5 Celebs Who SHOCKED Us!

webstory image 3

How Social Media Can Damage Your Love Life

VIDEOS

Arif Mohammad Khan takes oath as Bihar Governor3:16

Arif Mohammad Khan takes oath as Bihar Governor

Salman Khan attends Reliance's Silver Jubilee celebrations in Jamnagar0:33

Salman Khan attends Reliance's Silver Jubilee...

Major tragedy averted as propylene gas tanker overturned on Agra-Delhi Highway1:24

Major tragedy averted as propylene gas tanker overturned...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD