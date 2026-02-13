HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Father of Indian girl killed in US dies just before $29mn settlement

Source: PTI
February 13, 2026 14:46 IST

The father of Jaahnavi Kandula, the Indian student tragically killed in a Seattle police crash, has died just before the announcement of a $29 million settlement, compounding the family's grief.

IMAGE: Jaahnavi Kandula. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jaahnavi Kandula, an Indian student, was killed in Seattle by a speeding police vehicle in January 2023.
  • Jaahnavi Kandula's father, Kandula Srikanth, passed away from a heart attack just two days before the announcement of a USD 29 million settlement.
  • The family is mourning the loss of Kandula Srikanth and has declined to comment on the settlement money at this time.
  • Jaahnavi Kandula was a Master's student in Information Systems at Northeastern University's Seattle campus.

The family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian student killed in a US police crash a few years ago, suffered a second devastating blow after her father passed away just two days before the announcement of a USD 29 million compensation deal.

Jaahnavi's life was cut short on January 23, 2023, when she was knocked down by a speeding Seattle police vehicle while she was crossing the street. The officer involved was responding to an emergency call at that time.

 

A relative of Jaahnavi told PTI that Kandula Srikanth, a retired police constable, died of a heart attack on February 10 in Adoni in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district.

"His (Srikanth's) last rites were performed on Wednesday in Adoni, as the family grappled with yet another devastating loss," said the relative on Friday.

He further said the family is currently mourning, and it was not appropriate to speak about the settlement money.

Jaahnavi was a Master's student in Information Systems at the Seattle campus of Northeastern University.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
