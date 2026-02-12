Family of Jaahnavi Kandula killed by US cop to receive settlement

Seattle city Attorney Erika Evans said in a statement that Jaahnavi Kandula's death was heartbreaking, and the city hopes this financial settlement brings some sense of closure to the Kandula family.

IMAGE: Jaahnavi Kandula was struck by a police vehicle when she was crossing a street in Seattle on January 23, 2023.

Key Points Jaahnavi Kandula was killed by an overspeeding Seattle police officer.

Kandula was a graduate student at Northeastern University at the Seattle campus.

Seattle local media reported that speed was the cause of the collision, as the speed at which Dave was travelling did "not allow (Kandula) or him sufficient time to detect, address and avoid a hazard that presented itself".

A US city of Seattle has reached a $29 million settlement with the family of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula who was killed in January 2023 when an overspeeding Seattle police officer struck her while responding to an overdose call.

Kandula, 23, was struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Dave when she was crossing a street in Seattle on January 23. He was driving 74 mph (more than 119 kmh) on the way to a report of a drug overdose call. Kandula was thrown 100 feet when she was struck by the speeding police patrol vehicle.

"Jaahnavi Kandula's life mattered. It mattered to her family, her friends and to our community," the statement reads.

Jaahnavi Kandula's death sparks outrage

Kandula's death ignited outrage and protests after bodycam footage released by the Seattle Police Department, showed Officer Daniel Auderer laughed about the deadly crash and dismissed any implication Dave might be at fault or that a criminal investigation was necessary.

Auderer, who was not involved in the January collision, was captured in the video saying, "But she is dead" and laughing while on the phone.

She was 26 anyway," Auderer said in the video. "She had limited value."

Auderer was later fired and has sued the city for wrongful termination.

Accused police officer fired

The police department also fired the driving officer, who was cited for negligent driving and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

The officer did not have his siren activated continuously. Instead, the officer "chirped" his siren at the intersection. He did have his emergency lights on, according to a previous statement from the police department.

Kandula was a graduate student at Northeastern University at the Seattle campus.