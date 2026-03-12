HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Farooq Abdullah Attack: Assailant Remanded to Police Custody

Farooq Abdullah Attack: Assailant Remanded to Police Custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 12, 2026 17:35 IST

March 12, 2026 17:35 IST

A man is in police custody after allegedly attempting to assassinate National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in Jammu, prompting an investigation into the motive and potential connections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kamal Singh Jamwal, accused of attempting to assassinate Farooq Abdullah, has been remanded to five-day police custody.
  • Police are investigating the motive behind the attack on Farooq Abdullah and potential links to other organisations or individuals.
  • The accused, Kamal Singh Jamwal, claimed he acted alone in the alleged assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah.
  • Farooq Abdullah narrowly escaped injury after being shot at while leaving a wedding function in Greater Kailash, Jammu.

A court here on Thursday remanded a man who allegedly made an assassination attempt on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah to five-day police custody for questioning.

The 63-year-old accused, Kamal Singh Jamwal, was produced in the city court amid tight security.

 

Police sought his custody stating that further interrogation was necessary to ascertain the motive behind the attack and to verify whether the accused had any links with any organisation or individual.

The court, after hearing both sides, allowed five days' police remand and also asked the police to ensure proper medical checkup of the accused every 24 hours.

Earlier, Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi, was taken to hospital where he underwent medical checkup.

"I have not done this at the behest of anyone. I have fired at him," he told reporters.

Abdullah had a narrow escape on Wednesday night when the accused allegedly opened fire at him from behind while he was leaving a marriage function at Greater Kailash on the outskirts of Jammu.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

