Cops probe background of man who attacked Farooq Abdullah

March 12, 2026 13:34 IST

Following the attempted assassination of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the assailant's background and motives to uncover the full story.

IMAGE: Farooq Abdullah speaks to media a day after an attempted assassination. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Police are investigating Kamal Singh Jamwal's background after he allegedly attempted to assassinate former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.
  • The accused, Kamal Singh Jamwal, reportedly told police he had been planning to target Abdullah for 20 years.
  • Security arrangements at the wedding venue are under review to determine how the accused entered with a weapon.
  • BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal condemned the attack and called for a thorough investigation.

Police have initiated a detailed probe into the antecedents of Kamal Singh Jamwal, the man who allegedly attempted to assassinate former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah at a marriage function here, officials said on Thursday.

Police are examining the 63-year-old Jamwal's background, including his personal, social and possible organisational links, to ascertain the motive behind the firing incident, they said.

 

Abdullah, the president of the National Conference, had a narrow escape when the accused allegedly fired at him from behind as he was leaving the marriage function at Greater Kailash on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday night.

Security personnel deployed with Abdullah immediately swung into action and thwarted the assassination attempt. A licensed pistol allegedly used in the crime was recovered from Jamwal's possession.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and adviser to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Nasir Aslam Wani, were also accompanying the NC chief when the incident occurred.

Investigation Details

Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu, reportedly told police that he had been waiting for an opportunity to target Abdullah for the last 20 years. Officials said police are also examining his recent activities and movements before the attack.

Senior police officers are currently questioning Jamwal, who told investigators that he earns his livelihood from rent generated by his shops.

Officials said security arrangements at the venue are being reviewed to determine how the accused managed to enter the function with a weapon.

Political Reaction

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jahanzaib Sirwal has condemned the attack on Abdullah, saying 'such acts of violence are unacceptable and have no place in a democratic and civilised society'.

"Since the accused has been arrested, the authorities must ensure a thorough and transparent investigation so that the complete facts behind the attack come to light and strict action is taken in accordance with the law," Sirwal said.

