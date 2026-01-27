HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Farmers, tribals march to Mumbai to press for land rights

Farmers, tribals march to Mumbai to press for land rights

January 27, 2026
January 27, 2026 15:21 IST



 

Key Points

  • The protesters are marching on foot to Mumbai to draw attention to unresolved issues
  • A large number of marcher have already covered nearly 60 km over the past two days
  • Tribal farmers from Maharashtra's Peth, Surgana, Kalwan and Trimbakeshwar talukas are participating in the agitation 

Thousands of farmers and tribal residents were marching towards Mumbai from Nashik on Tuesday to press for land rights and other demands, even as the Maharashtra government invited their delegation for talks later in the day, a representative of the protesters said.

The protesters, carrying red flags and led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), began the 'long march' on Sunday after an agitation outside Dindori tehsil office in Nashik district failed to elicit any concrete assurance, former MLA J P Gavit told reporters.

 

They then decided to take their demands directly to the state government by marching on foot to Mumbai, and have also made arrangements for food, grain, firewood and other essential supplies needed for the duration of their protest.

Protesters walked nearly 60 km over the past 2 days

The marchers, comprising a large number of farmers, covered nearly 60 km over the past two days and began their descent through the Kasara Ghat on Tuesday morning. They have now left Nashik and entered the neighbouring Thane district, Gavit said.

He claimed that sustained mobilisation and publicity of the march in the media prompted the state government to invite a delegation of the protesters for talks at the Mantralaya (secretariat) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Gavit said the delegation, comprising himself, CPI-M Polit Bureau member and AIKS national president Ashok Dhawale, Kisan Sabha national joint secretary Ajit Navale and MLA Vinod Nikole, will hold discussions with the chief minister and other ministers concerned.

"Tribal farmers from Peth, Surgana, Kalwan and Trimbakeshwar talukas are participating in the agitation to draw attention to unresolved issues related to land rights, irrigation and forest claims," he said.

These areas are drought-prone and farmers have been demanding the construction of large check dams on west-flowing rivers and their tributaries to ensure irrigation water for local agriculture.

The protesters are also seeking regularisation of cultivation on encroached land up to four hectares, issuance of land records, re-examination of rejected forest rights claims and procurement of agricultural produce from forest landholders at minimum support prices, Gavit said.

Farmers’ protest disrupts traffic

Traffic was disrupted for the last two days in parts of Dindori, where protesters staged a sit-in, leading to congestion and diversion of vehicles through alternative routes.

Gavit said a meeting has already been held with Nashik Collector Ayush Prasad, during which it was agreed that local issues would be addressed at the district level, while state-level demands would be taken up in Mumbai.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
