News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Farmers in Punjab hold government officials hostage

Farmers in Punjab hold government officials hostage

Source: PTI
March 29, 2022 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A group of farmers demanding relief for crop damage allegedly held 12 government officials hostage for several hours inside a sub-tehsil office in Muktsar district's Lambi, Punjab.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

The officials, including a naib-tehsildar and patwaris, were freed by the police late in the night on Monday as the protesters refused to let them go, according to an official.

The farmers have been demanding relief for damage to their cotton crop by pink bollworm.

Revenue officials on Tuesday went on strike against the incident in the state.

 

Police said a group of over 100 farmers under the banner of a farm union held a protest outside the sub-tehsil in Lambi on Monday.

The protesters entered the office building in the evening and held the officials hostage till midnight, the police added.

Senior superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Malik said 12 government officials were held hostage.

The SSP said senior police officers and the subdivisional magistrate there tried to placate them and assured a meeting with higher officials to address their concerns. 

"But they were adamant and the officials were held hostage until late in the night," Malik told PTI over the phone on Tuesday.

He said keeping in view the safety of those taken hostage, the administration directed police to take them out safely.

Malik denied reports that police had used force against farmers to free the officials.

"We freed the officials in a restrained and peaceful manner. No force was used. Before moving to free the officials, we requested them (farmers) many times that they can hold their dharna but the government officials performing their duty cannot be taken captive," he said.

He said later an FIR was registered on the basis of a written complaint from the officials.

The FIR has been lodged against eight to nine people and some unknown persons, Malik said.

However, a farmer leader told reporters in Lambi on Tuesday that the police used force and six to seven protesters received injuries. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Govt failed to explain benefits of farm laws: Tomar
Govt failed to explain benefits of farm laws: Tomar
'Farm laws could have become a huge election issue'
'Farm laws could have become a huge election issue'
Timeline: The year-long struggle against farm laws
Timeline: The year-long struggle against farm laws
This Oscars Gown Has An Indian Link
This Oscars Gown Has An Indian Link
Maha withdraws order to raze Rane's Juhu bungalow
Maha withdraws order to raze Rane's Juhu bungalow
How Ukraine war has put India's automakers in a fix
How Ukraine war has put India's automakers in a fix
Sensex jumps 350 pts following gains in index majors
Sensex jumps 350 pts following gains in index majors
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

SC-appointed panel on farm laws was against repeal

SC-appointed panel on farm laws was against repeal

Why Did Modi Lose His Nerve On Farm Laws?

Why Did Modi Lose His Nerve On Farm Laws?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances