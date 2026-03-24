Bee Attack Claims Farmer's Life in Mainpuri

A 60-year-old farmer tragically died in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, after a severe bee attack while working in his chilli field, highlighting the dangers of bee swarms in agricultural areas.

Key Points A 60-year-old farmer in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, died after being attacked by a swarm of bees.

The farmer and other villagers were working in a chilli field when the bee attack occurred.

The injured villagers are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

The farmer's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

A 60-year-old farmer died while a few other villagers were injured in a bee attack in the Elaau area here, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Arun Kumar Singh said the deceased -- identified as Saheb Singh (60), a resident of Nagla Soti village in Elaau -- and some other villagers were working in his chilli field on Monday evening when a swarm of bees attacked them.

The villagers fled to save their lives, but the bees chased and stung them all over.

Saheb Singh was rushed to a hospital in a critically injured condition, where doctors declared him dead, the Additional SP said.

His body has been sent for an autopsy, he said.

Singh said the injured are undergoing treatment at various private hospitals.