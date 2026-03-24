HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bee Attack Claims Farmer's Life in Mainpuri

Bee Attack Claims Farmer's Life in Mainpuri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 20:30 IST

x

A 60-year-old farmer tragically died in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, after a severe bee attack while working in his chilli field, highlighting the dangers of bee swarms in agricultural areas.

Key Points

  • A 60-year-old farmer in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, died after being attacked by a swarm of bees.
  • The farmer and other villagers were working in a chilli field when the bee attack occurred.
  • The injured villagers are receiving treatment at local hospitals.
  • The farmer's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

A 60-year-old farmer died while a few other villagers were injured in a bee attack in the Elaau area here, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Arun Kumar Singh said the deceased -- identified as Saheb Singh (60), a resident of Nagla Soti village in Elaau -- and some other villagers were working in his chilli field on Monday evening when a swarm of bees attacked them.

 

The villagers fled to save their lives, but the bees chased and stung them all over.

Saheb Singh was rushed to a hospital in a critically injured condition, where doctors declared him dead, the Additional SP said.

His body has been sent for an autopsy, he said.

Singh said the injured are undergoing treatment at various private hospitals.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Umpire Dies After Bee Swarm Attack At Unnao Match
Umpire Dies After Bee Swarm Attack At Unnao Match
Violence after cow killing rumours in UP's Mainpuri; 21 arrested
Violence after cow killing rumours in UP's Mainpuri; 21 arrested
Distressed Man Found Dead in Beed Sugarcane Field; Suicide Suspected
Distressed Man Found Dead in Beed Sugarcane Field; Suicide Suspected
UP Farmer Dies After Dispute Over Speeding Motorbike
UP Farmer Dies After Dispute Over Speeding Motorbike
Tiger Attack Claims Life of Sugarcane Farmer in Lakhimpur Kheri
Tiger Attack Claims Life of Sugarcane Farmer in Lakhimpur Kheri

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Ayesha Khan stuns with a look you can't ignore0:40

Ayesha Khan stuns with a look you can't ignore

WATCH: Two Indian LPG Carriers Brave the Strait of Hormuz0:30

WATCH: Two Indian LPG Carriers Brave the Strait of Hormuz

'Serious consequences' are imminent if West Asia crisis persists longer: PM Modi0:23

'Serious consequences' are imminent if West Asia crisis...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO