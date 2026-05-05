Fairground Swing Owner Arrested After Fatal Accident

The owner of a swing that collapsed at the Surajkund International Crafts Fair, resulting in a fatality and multiple injuries, has been arrested for negligence.

Key Points The owner of the Tsunami swing, Shubham Gupta, was arrested in connection with the fatal accident at the Surajkund International Crafts Fair.

Police Inspector Jagdish Prasad died, and 12 others were injured when the swing collapsed at the fair in February.

The swing was allegedly installed without proper safety certifications, including a manufacturing certificate and fitness test.

A case of culpable homicide was initially filed, later upgraded to death by negligence, against the swing's owner and operators.

Police here have arrested the owner of a swing which collapsed last month, leading to the death of an inspector and injury to 12 others, an officer said on Tuesday.

Arrest and Investigation Details

Meerut resident Shubham Gupta, the primary owner of the Tsunami swing set up at Surajkund International Crafts Fair, was arrested on Monday, the officer said.

He was released on bail by a city court.

Swing agency owner Mohammad Shakir, manager Nitesh, and swing operator Adnan were nabbed earlier.

Police Inspector Jagdish Prasad was killed, and 12 others were injured when a swing collapsed at the Surajkund fair on February 7.

Special Investigation Team Formed

In the wake of the tragedy, the Faridabad police commissioner formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

A case of culpable homicide was filed against the owner and operators of the swing agency, which was later upgraded to death by negligence. The SIT has filed a charge sheet in court in this case.

A senior investigating officer of the SIT said that a supplementary charge sheet will be filed after questioning Gupta.

Lack of Safety Certificates

According to to the SIT officer, Gupta had been issued several notices to participate in the investigation, but he did not join, which led to his arrest.

"Gupta had bought the swing from Rais Khan, a resident of Khatauli, for Rs 40 lakh. He rented it out to Nitesh with the agreement that contractor Mohammad Shakir would receive 60 per cent of the proceeds from ticket sales, while Gupta would receive 40 per cent," the SIT officer said.

"The swing was installed at the fair without a manufacturing certificate, fitness test, or NOC, which is why the owner has been arrested. He was produced in a city court, which granted him bail. A further probe is underway," the officer added.