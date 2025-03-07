Family nod for Manmohan memorial at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal

Decks have been cleared to set up a memorial for former prime minister Manmohan Singh, with his family's nod to the proposed site at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal.

IMAGE: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh after casting his vote for the Congress presidential elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on October 17, 2022. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Sources close to Singh's family said it has written to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, approving the site proposed and sending a letter of acceptance.

The three daughters of Singh, also a former Union finance minister, and their husbands had earlier visited the proposed memorial site.

The site, measuring around 900 square metres, is at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, where the memorials of many former prime ministers and presidents have been set up.

The memorial of former president Pranab Mukherjee is adjacent to the site proposed for Manmohan Singh.

The next in the process would be the transfer of land in the name of a trust to be set up in memory of Manmohan Singh. The family has to propose and finalise the names of members of the trust, which is likely to be set up soon, sources said.

Once the trust is formed, the government will transfer a grant of Rs 25 lakh for the building of the memorial, sources said.

The Central Public Works Department officials have already visited the site.

Singh, considered the architect of India's economic reforms, died on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92 following age-related complications.

His last rites were held at the Nigambodh Ghat in presence of his wife Gursharan Kaur, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The choice of the funeral ground was frowned upon then by the Congress, the party Singh was associated with.

The Centre had earlier decided to set up a memorial for Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtriya Smriti area complex.

Pranab Mukherjee, who died on August 31, 2020, was also a Congress member.