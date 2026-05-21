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Home  » News » Jharkhand Man Returns Home After Family Mistakenly Buries Another

Jharkhand Man Returns Home After Family Mistakenly Buries Another

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 10:47 IST

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In a bizarre case of mistaken identity, a Jharkhand man returned home days after his family mistakenly buried another body, prompting a police investigation and DNA testing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Info Ahmedabad GoG/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Info Ahmedabad GoG/X

Key Points

  • Vishram Munda of Jharkhand's Khunti district went missing after attending a wedding.
  • The family mistakenly identified an unidentified body as Vishram Munda and performed his last rites.
  • Munda returned home after the burial, revealing he had travelled to Ramgarh.
  • Police will exhume the body for a DNA test to correctly identify the deceased.

Days after Vishram Munda went missing, his kin conducted the last rites only to see him return home in Jharkhand's Khunti district after a sojourn around 70 km away in Ramgarh.

Officials on Wednesday said the burial conducted by the family was the result of the family mistakenly identifying a body that police had recovered as that of Munda's.

 

Mistaken Identity Leads to Burial

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Khunti Varun Rajak told PTI on Wednesday that 45-year-old Munda, a native of Patratoli village, had gone missing on May 10 after he left home to attend a wedding.

"His family searched extensively but could not trace him. A day later, police recovered an unidentified body from a drain. On getting the information, the relatives reached Khunti Sadar Hospital and identified the body as that of Munda's," the police officer said.

The body's height, build, and face closely resembled Munda's and the family members, as well as the villagers, took the body as that of the missing person, police said.

Unexpected Return and DNA Investigation

After completing the legal formalities, the police handed over the body to the family for the last rites and the body was buried as per tribal rituals.

"A few days after the burial, Munda suddenly arrived at his daughter's rented house in Khunti, catching his relatives by surprise. He told his family members that he had gone to Ramgarh without informing anyone," the police officer said.

Police have now begun the process of exhuming the body to conduct a DNA test to identify the deceased correctly, the police officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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