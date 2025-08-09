HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'False and fabricated': India rejects reports on pausing US defence talks

'False and fabricated': India rejects reports on pausing US defence talks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 09, 2025 01:19 IST

x

Amid media reports claiming India may have paused talks related to new defence purchases with the US, defence ministry sources on Friday rejected the suggestion as "false and fabricated".

IMAGE: US F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft takes off during the Aero India 2025 at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

It is clarified that the various cases of procurement are "being progressed as per the extant procedures", they said.

A report in an international media outlet which claimed that India might have put on hold its plans for new defence-related purchases, came amid growing tensions between New Delhi and Washington over tariff imposition by the US.

 

Last week, US President Donald Trump had announced 25 percent reciprocal tariffs on India that came into effect from August 7.

The US president on Wednesday also signed an executive order slapping an additional 25 per cent levy on India for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties to 50 per cent, among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world.

The additional 25 percent duty will come into effect after 21 days on August 27.

Indian defence ministry sources have rejected the claims made in the report.

The news reports claiming that India may have paused talks related to new defence purchases with the US, are "false and fabricated", they said.

It is clarified that the "various cases of procurement are being progressed as per the extant procedures," the sources said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

US did not accept India's request for consultations at WTO over import tariffs: Minister
US did not accept India's request for consultations at WTO over import tariffs: Minister
India slams US tariff hike as 'unfair, unjustified'
India slams US tariff hike as 'unfair, unjustified'
US didn't accept India's request for tariff talks: Govt
US didn't accept India's request for tariff talks: Govt
Trump's Russian Roulette Over India's Oil Supply
Trump's Russian Roulette Over India's Oil Supply
Trump rules out trade talks with India amid tariff war
Trump rules out trade talks with India amid tariff war

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Introducing Rediff Pay

webstory image 2

Suresh Wadkar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

Raksha Bandhan: Sisters & Brothers We Worship

VIDEOS

Huma Qureshi's cousin stabbed to death in Delhi over parking dispute2:40

Huma Qureshi's cousin stabbed to death in Delhi over...

Heartfelt Gesture! Woman tears her 'Dupatta' to tie Rakhi on CM Dhami's wrist0:24

Heartfelt Gesture! Woman tears her 'Dupatta' to tie Rakhi...

The Pednekar sisters spotted affter enjoying a fun dinner1:15

The Pednekar sisters spotted affter enjoying a fun dinner

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV