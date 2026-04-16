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Faridabad Police Uncover Counterfeit Toilet Cleaner Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 19:42 IST

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Faridabad police have successfully busted a fake Harpic toilet cleaner manufacturing ring, seizing hundreds of counterfeit products and arresting one suspect in a crackdown on intellectual property theft.

Key Points

  • Faridabad Police raided a workshop manufacturing and selling fake Harpic toilet cleaner.
  • One person, Surjeet Singh, was arrested in connection with the counterfeit operation.
  • Police seized hundreds of fake Harpic bottles, empty containers, labels, raw materials, and manufacturing equipment.
  • The main suspect, Vipin, is currently absconding, and police are actively searching for him.
  • The counterfeit operation had been running for approximately four months, producing fake products from raw materials.

Faridabad Police busted a workshop manufacturing fake toilet cleaner products and arrested one accused, police said on Thursday.

Police said they raided a workshop in Nawada village that was selling counterfeit copies of Impactive Brand Solutions LLP's product, 'Harpic'.

 

The police arrested one accused, identified as Surjeet Singh, a resident of Goti village, Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, currently residing at Tyagi Market, Dabua Colony, Faridabad.

Police obtained a four-day remand for the accused.

Investigation Details

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had been working for a salary for the last 4 months in Vipin's workshop, where fake products are prepared from raw materials and then sold in bulk. We are trying to nab the main accused Vipin, who is still absconding after Wednesday's raid", said Yashpal Yadav, the spokesperson for Faridabad police.

The police recovered 816 filled 500 ml bottles of the company's product Harpic, 250 empty bottles, 316 labels/stickers, 40 litres of cans filled with raw material, machines used to make fake products, cardboard boxes and other equipment from the workshop, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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