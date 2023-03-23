Fadnavis, Uddhav display rare bonhomie at Maharashtra assembly

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday arrived at Vidhan Bhavan talking to each other and greeting assembled mediapersons together.

IMAGE: A 2019 photograph of then Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, with Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the united Shiv Sena, when they were still in electoral alliance. The photograph is used only for the purpose of representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Thackeray had arrived to take part in a meeting of the Marathi Language department.

Fadnavis and Thackeray have been bitter foes since the undivided Shiv Sena broke its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party after the 2019 assembly polls over sharing of the chief ministerial tenure.

Thackeray then formed government in the state with the support of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.

The acrimony between the two leaders increased after a rebellion by Eknath Shinde brought down Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June last year.

Shinde then became chief minister with the BJP's support.

Fadnavis had earlier said he had had taken revenge on Thackeray by ensuring the collapse of the MVA government.