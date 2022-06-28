News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Fadnavis in Delhi, BJP wants rebels to make the first move

Fadnavis in Delhi, BJP wants rebels to make the first move

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 28, 2022 15:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party is weighing options as Shiv Sena rebels consolidate their position in a bid to topple the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expected to meet the BJP top brass in New Delhi to finalise the next course of action.

IMAGE: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani arrives at Delhi airport, on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sources said the BJP is expecting Sena rebels, who include 39 MLAs and have been joined by at least 10 independents in a Guwahati hotel, to make the first move by approaching Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Independent MLA Ravi Rana claimed the independents are supporting the BJP and that the next chief minister would be from the BJP-led alliance

 

Though the BJP sources expressed confidence that the Uddhav Thackeray government is on its last legs, the party is treading cautiously to avoid any wrong move like the one in 2019 which had caused it embarrassment when Fadnavis formed a short lived government in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party faction headed by Ajit Pawar without ensuring adequate support of MLAs.

Fadnavis had to resign in two days as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar rallied his party MLAs to deny him the numbers.

The political crisis in Maharashtra started when Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, who has claimed the support of more than three dozen party MLAs, raised a banner of revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership.

The revolt in the Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA government, has pushed the three-party ruling coalition, which also consists of the NCP and the Congress, into a deep crisis.

In a relief to rebel Shiv Sena lawmakers, the Supreme Court on Monday kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

The top court, however, refused to pass any interim order on the plea of the Maharashtra government that there should not be any floor test in the Assembly and said they can always approach it in case of an illegality.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Shinde camp likely to take 'important decision' today
Shinde camp likely to take 'important decision' today
Uddhav Vs Shah-Modi Via Shinde
Uddhav Vs Shah-Modi Via Shinde
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'
UK HC hears Nirav Modi plea against extradition
UK HC hears Nirav Modi plea against extradition
Monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi on June 30-July 1
Monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi on June 30-July 1
How Lalit Modi delayed signing of Kochi IPL team
How Lalit Modi delayed signing of Kochi IPL team
Shinde says he will return to Mumbai 'shortly'
Shinde says he will return to Mumbai 'shortly'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Uddhav wanted to quit as CM, was in touch with BJP

Uddhav wanted to quit as CM, was in touch with BJP

'Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is raging for a fight'

'Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is raging for a fight'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances