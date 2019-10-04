Fadnavis files nomination for Maharashtra polls

October 04, 2019 16:02 IST

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar were among the prominent Maharashtra politicians who filed nominations for the October 21 assembly polls on Friday, the last day to submit the papers.

IMAGE: Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil accompany Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his nomination filing procession from Nagpur (West) seat. Photograph: PTI Photo

Fadnavis, the first Bharatiya Janata Party chief minister of the state, filed his papers from the Nagpur South-West constituency.

He was accompanied by Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra minister and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

Fadnavis, being challenged by Congress's Ashish Deshmukh from the seat, exuded confidence that the Mahayuti (mega alliance) of the BJP, Shiv Sena, Republican Party of India-A and other allies will register "unprecedented victory".

"I am sure the blessings are with us. I will register record victory. We will win all the 12 seats in Nagpur. Our alliance will register unprecedented victory in Vidarbha and

Maharashtra," he said.

Finance Minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar will contest from Ballarpur in Chandrapur district. He was flanked by former Union minister Hansraj Ahir while submitting his nomination form.

Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and former Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik, who joined the BJP in the recent past, filed nominations from Shirdi and Airoli seats, respectively.

Shiv Sena leader from Thane and state minister Shinde filed nomination from the Kopri Pachpakhadi assembly segment of the district.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal filed nomination from the Yeola assembly constituency in Nashik district.

The last date of filing nomination papers is October 4, while the date for their scrutiny is October 5. Nominations can be withdrawn till October 7.

The result of the election to the 288-seat assembly will be out on October 24.