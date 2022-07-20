News
Fact-finding team on NEET frisking to submit report in 4 weeks

Source: PTI
July 20, 2022 11:35 IST
A three-member committee set up by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to look into the alleged incident of an NEET aspirant in Kerala asked to remove her bra before the exam, will submit its report in four weeks, according to officials.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The panel include senior NTA director Sadhna Parashar; principal of Saraswathi Vidyalaya in Kerala's Arappura Shylaja OR and Suchitra Shyjinth from Pragati Academy in Kerala.

 

"The panel will visit the spot and verify the facts of the matter after talking to all people concerned.

"It will see whether the security and frisking protocols of NTA as detailed in ‘Chapter 9: Barred Items and Dress Code’ of the information bulletin, as well as guidelines for city coordinators, centre superintendents, observers and invigilators were followed," a senior NTA official said.

The committee will make necessary recommendations and submit its report in four weeks, the official added.

Five women were arrested in Kerala on Tuesday for allegedly forcing girl students, who appeared for the medical entrance exam NEET. The NTA constituted a fact-finding committee to look into the alleged incident.

Earlier, the NTA had rubbished the claims saying the exam centre superintendent has informed it that the police complaint in the matter was ”fictitious” and filed with wrong intentions.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
