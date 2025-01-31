HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Facial recognition identifies Shehzad as Saif's attacker

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 31, 2025 15:23 IST

A facial recognition test has confirmed that the face of the Bangladeshi man arrested for allegedly stabbing Saif Ali Khan matched with the person seen in the CCTV footage from the actor's building in Mumbai, police said.

IMAGE: Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir. Photograph: ANI Photo

An official on Friday said as per the test report, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), arrested for the January 16 attack, was the same person seen in the CCTV footage from Satguru Sharan building in Bandra.

He said the facial recognition technology has played a key role in cracking the case.

 

According to the police, Shariful allegedly broke into the Bollywood star's 12th-floor apartment in the early hours of January 16 and stabbed him six times before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested from neighbouring Thane city three days later.

A Mumbai court on Wednesday remanded the accused to 14-day judicial custody.

Following the knife attack, Khan was admitted to the nearby Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries.

He was discharged from the private hospital on January 21.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
