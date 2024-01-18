News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Eyewitness identifies Yasin Malik as shooter who killed 4 IAF men

Eyewitness identifies Yasin Malik as shooter who killed 4 IAF men

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 18, 2024 13:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A crucial eyewitness in a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Thursday identified Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik as the main shooter firing at Indian Air Force personnel in Srinagar in 1990.

IMAGE: Separatist leader Yasin Malik being brought out of the Patiala NIA court in New Delhi, on May 19, 2022. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

Four IAF personnel, including a squadron leader, were killed and 22 injured on January 25, 1990, at Rawalpora on the outskirts of Srinagar.

 

Rajwar Umeshwar Singh, a former IAF staffer and a witness for the prosecution, identified Malik who was produced before the court through video from Delhi's Tihar Jail where he has been incarcerated for several years.

"This is an important development in the case... the prosecution witness has identified Malik as the man behind the shooting," said Senior Public Prosecutor for CBI Monika Kohli.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Past finally catches up with separatist Yasin Malik
Past finally catches up with separatist Yasin Malik
3 witnesses skip TADA court in Yasin Malik cases
3 witnesses skip TADA court in Yasin Malik cases
'Pakistan army threw us on the roads'
'Pakistan army threw us on the roads'
Kejriwal likely to skip ED summons again, visit Goa
Kejriwal likely to skip ED summons again, visit Goa
Realty stocks' rally may hit valuation hurdle
Realty stocks' rally may hit valuation hurdle
Recipe: Uncle Casho's Crab Curry
Recipe: Uncle Casho's Crab Curry
Pakistani jets bomb targets inside Iran, 7 killed
Pakistani jets bomb targets inside Iran, 7 killed
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SC shocked as jailed Yasin Malik appears in top court

SC shocked as jailed Yasin Malik appears in top court

Rubaiya case: Yasin Malik, aide appear in court

Rubaiya case: Yasin Malik, aide appear in court

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances