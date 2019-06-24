News
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar formally joins BJP

June 24, 2019 14:59 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday in the presence of party working president J P Nadda.

IMAGE: S Jaishankar formally joined the BJP in the presence of working president J P Nadda. Photograph: PTI Photo

Jaishankar, a career diplomat and a former foreign secretary, was inducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his government as external affairs minister.

 

He was sworn in as a Cabinet minister along with other members of the government on May 30.

IMAGE: The BJP is likely to field Jaishankar from Gujarat as its Rajya Sabha candidate. Photograph: PTI Photo

The BJP is likely to field him from Gujarat as its Rajya Sabha candidate.

He has to be a Member of Parliament within six months of his swearing in.

