Rediff.com  » News » Explosives found in Trump shooter's car, residence

Explosives found in Trump shooter's car, residence

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 14, 2024 22:53 IST
As the investigation progressed into the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump, explosive material has been recovered from inside the car and residence of the shooter, CNN reported, citing multiple law enforcement sources.

IMAGE: Former US President Donald J Trump is assisted by Secret Service agents after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The FBI has publicly identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

 

Trump was on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Butler before gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage.

According to the authorities, the shooter fired multiple shots from a building rooftop just outside the rally venue before he was killed by the Secret Service agents.

Authorities used the gun to help determine the shooter's identity, as he did not have identification on him, according to law enforcement sources, as reported by CNN.

Moreover, the shooter at former President Donald Trump's rally was also spotted outside the event by local law enforcement, who thought he might've been acting suspiciously near the walk-through metal detectors, the senior law enforcement official stated.

Authorities further announced over law enforcement radio to keep an eye on him, and that information was passed to the Secret Service as well, according to the source.

Later, people alerted law enforcement in a field outside if they saw a gunman up on the rooftop, reported CNN.

Moreover, the US House Intelligence Committee chairman Mike Turner joined the ongoing calls for congressional oversight into the security failings that led to what the FBI cited as an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

US Vice President Kamala Harris postponed her trip to Florida in response to former President Trump's assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, according to a Biden-Harris campaign official.

Harris originally planned on traveling to Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday for a moderated conversation alongside Republican women to discuss Trump's stance on women's reproductive rights.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
