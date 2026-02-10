HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Experts question relying solely on HbA1c for diabetes test

Experts question relying solely on HbA1c for diabetes test

Source: PTI
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 10, 2026 15:54 IST

x

Researchers are raising concerns about the accuracy of HbA1c tests for diabetes diagnosis in South Asia, particularly in India, due to prevalent anaemia and blood disorders, urging for more comprehensive diagnostic approaches.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy i-SENS/Pexels.com

Key Points

  • Experts caution against using HbA1c alone for diabetes diagnosis in South Asia due to high rates of anaemia and blood disorders.
  • The study recommends a multi-faceted approach including oral glucose tolerance tests and self-monitoring of blood glucose for accurate diabetes management.
  • High prevalence of haemoglobinopathies and G6PD deficiency in India can affect the reliability of HbA1c values.
  • HbA1c levels may not accurately reflect actual blood glucose levels due to variations in red blood cell lifespan and metabolic regulation.
  • The research suggests integrating clinical, biochemical, and hematologic data for improved diabetes prevention and management in South Asia.

Researchers are cautioning against relying solely on glycated haemoglobin, 'HbA1c', for diagnosing and monitoring diabetes in South Asia, especially India, as the high prevalence of anaemia and blood disorders can complicate the interpretation of values.

In a viewpoint article published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal, the authors called for an approach considering oral glucose tolerance test, self-monitoring of blood glucose, and continuous glucose monitoring, along with relevant haematologic assessments.

 

The team, including authors from Fortis-CDOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology, New Delhi, said the multiparametric approach is "essential to enhance diagnostic and monitoring accuracy and inform appropriate treatment decisions, especially in primary care and resource-limited settings."

What is glycated haemoglobin?

Glycated haemoglobin is a measure of average blood sugar levels -- extent to which haemoglobin is coated with glucose -- over previous two-three months, helping one monitor long-term glucose control.

Since 1976, when a link between glucose regulation and haemoglobin glycation was established, HbA1c has become the gold standard for measuring glycaemic control, the authors said.

Maintaining a good glycaemic control is important for preventing a substantial burden of diabetes-related complications in the Indian subcontinent, amidst an increasing number of people being affected by the metabolic disorder, they said.

Challenges with HbA1c testing in South Asia

"However, in South Asia -- particularly India -- the high prevalence of anaemia, haemoglobinopathies (genetic blood disorders), and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency, and poorly standardised HbA1c assay methods complicates the interpretation of HbA1c values, challenging its reliability in both diagnosis and monitoring of diabetes," the authors wrote.

"Overall, reliance solely on HbA1c is constrained by several clinical and biological factors in India," the team said.

Reviewing scientific literature published during 1990-2025, the authors said despite advantages, HbA1c's utility as a diagnostic and monitoring tool has been questioned, as it may not always reflect actual blood glucose levels.

Discord found

For example, evidence from continuous glucose monitoring systems shows how average glucose levels can significantly change at any given HbA1c level -- an HbA1c of eight per cent corresponds to a mean glucose range of 155-218 milligrams per decilitre, which substantially overlaps with the range of 128-190 milligrams per decilitre for an HbA1c of seven per cent, the researchers said.

They also found a discord between average glucose estimated via fasting plasma glucose, self-monitoring or a 12-week continuous monitoring.

The data suggests that HbA1c may underestimate or overestimate one's average glucose levels, the authors said.

Multi-parametric, risk-stratified approaches needed

A key driver of the discordance comes from factors including changes in red blood cells' lifespan and one's metabolic regulation of haemoglobin glycation, they said.

Haemoglobinopathies such as sickle cell disease and thalassemia can result in falsely low or high HbA1c values through abnormal haemoglobin variants and a reduced red cell lifespan, while iron deficiency anaemia can falsely elevate HbA1c through a prolonged red blood cell lifespan, the team said.

"As India and neighbouring countries expand their diabetes prevention and management programs, diagnostic algorithms must evolve toward more multiparametric, risk-stratified approaches that integrate clinical, biochemical, and hematologic data," the authors wrote.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Lancet Flags HbA1c Unreliability In Indians
Lancet Flags HbA1c Unreliability In Indians
Acidity Problem? Diabetic Diet? Ask rediffGURUS
Acidity Problem? Diabetic Diet? Ask rediffGURUS
9 Indian States With The Highest Incidence Of Diabetes
9 Indian States With The Highest Incidence Of Diabetes
'Every Other Person Could Have Diabetes'
'Every Other Person Could Have Diabetes'
'No Such Thing As Diabetes Reversal'
'No Such Thing As Diabetes Reversal'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

webstory image 2

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

webstory image 3

10 Countries With The Largest Indian Diaspora

VIDEOS

Govinda BREAKS silence on Sunita Ahuja's allegation of not helping son Yashvardhan16:03

Govinda BREAKS silence on Sunita Ahuja's allegation of...

Rahul Gandhi Displays 'Narender Surrendered' Banner Outside Parliament1:04

Rahul Gandhi Displays 'Narender Surrendered' Banner...

Sanya Malhotra's Simple Yet Casual Look Wins Fans' Hearts1:01

Sanya Malhotra's Simple Yet Casual Look Wins Fans' Hearts

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO