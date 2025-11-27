Expelled AIADMK strongman Sengottaiyan joins Vijay's TVK

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and nine-time MLA, KA Sengottaiyan on Thursday joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) along with his supporters, a day after he resigned as the Gobichettipalayam MLA.

IMAGE: Vijay with Sengottaiyan after the latter joined the TVK, Chennai, November 27, 2025. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI video

Earlier, Sengottaiyan’s supporters from Gobichettipalayam gathered outside the TVK office to welcome their leader to the party.

Sengottaiyan holds sway in Erode district, having being elected from his home constituency around nine times. With just over seven months left for the assembly elections set to happen in 2026, his joining the TVK could sway the winds in favour of the TVK in Erode. He met with TVK chief Vijay following his resignation as MLA earlier on Wednesday.

Sengottaiyan resigned as the member of legislative assembly (MLA) on November 26 amid speculation of him joining the TVK. He had been expelled from the AIADMK in October after being accused of maintaining contact with individuals who had previously been expelled from the party, which violated party discipline and brought disrepute to the organisation.

Following his expulsion, Sengottaiyan had announced that he would approach the court to challenge the way he had been dismissed from the party. He also alleged that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was acting as a dictator in the party.

"I was MLA even before he came to the party. He should have given a notice at least to ask for an explanation, is what our party law says. He (Palaniswami) is acting as a dictator and acting against the party law is worrisome," Sengottaiyan had said on November 1.

However, the AIADMK general secretary has maintained that his decision was made in accordance with the law. He questioned how the AIADMK could remain silent when someone weakens the party.

The AIADMK leader had said, "When he (Sengottaiyan) attends events in his constituency, there are no pictures of our leaders, Amma (former CM Jayalalalithaa), or Thalaivar (AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran). He was with those who were expelled from the party, like O Panneerselvam."

Sengottaiyan hails from Kullampalayam village near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, and was first elected in 1977. When the AIADMK split into the Janaki and Jayalalithaa factions, he supported the latter group, contesting on the 'Rooster' symbol and winning from his home constituency.

He was well known for planning the campaign tour schedules of late chief minister Jayalalithaa.