Exit polls predict hung verdict in K'taka; edge to Cong

Exit polls predict hung verdict in K'taka; edge to Cong

May 10, 2023 19:27 IST
Karnataka is poised for a hung assembly, with a slight advantage projected for the Congress, according to initial exit poll results on Wednesday.

IMAGE: First-time voters pose for photographs at a selfie stand after casting votes for Karnataka assembly polls, at a polling station, in Hubballi on May 10, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

In the 224-seat assembly, the majority threshold is set at 113 seats.

Republic TV gave 94-108 seats to the Congress, 85-100 seats to the BJP and 24-32 to the Janata Dal-Secular.

 

TV 9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat gave 99-109 seats to the Congress, 88-98 seats to the BJP and 21-26 seats to the JD-S.

Zee News Matrize Agency gave 103-118 seats to the Congress, 79-94 seats to the BJP and 25-33 seats to the JD-S.

However, News Nation-CGS gave the BJP 114 seats, 86 to Congress and 24-32 to the JD-S; and Suvarna News gave BJP 94-117 seats, Congress 91-106 seats and JD-S 14-24 seats.

The state is mainly witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).

Counting of votes will take place on May 13.

AGENCIES
 
