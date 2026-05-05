Exit polls mostly right, Axis My India nails TVK's debut

Explore the accuracy of recent Indian exit polls in predicting election outcomes across West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu, and discover which pollsters got it right.

IMAGE: TVK president Vijay waves to the crowd from his father's residence as his party leads during vote counting for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, in Chennai, May 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Most exit polls accurately predicted the overall direction of the West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry elections.

'Axis My India' stood out for its accurate forecast of TVK's strong debut in the Tamil Nadu elections.

In West Bengal, Today's Chanakya and Praja Poll accurately predicted the scale of the BJP's win.

Actor Vijay's TVK made a significant debut in Tamil Nadu, becoming the single largest party in terms of seats won or led, according to exit poll analysis.

Most exit polls on West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry got their predictions right but one pollster that stood out was 'Axis My India' with its accurate forecast of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's sensational election debut in Tamil Nadu.

While most exit polls got the direction of the West Bengal polls right, Today's Chanakya and Praja Poll got the scale of the Bharatiya Janata Party's win right. Praja Poll predicted a big win for the BJP, forecasting 178-208 seats for it. Today's Chanakya forecast 192 seats for the BJP and 100 for the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal with a margin of error of 11 seats.

West Bengal election predictions

The BJP was set for a decisive win over the TMC in long-elusive West Bengal and headed for another term in Assam while actor-politician Vijay's TVK made a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu as the largest single party in terms of seats won or led.

As votes were counted for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, Election Commission trends showed a wipeout of the Left and a solitary win for the Congress that has been battling diminishing electoral returns. That silver lining for the opposition party came from Kerala where the Congress-led UDF won or was leading in 101 of the 140 assembly seats while the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) was ahead in just under 40 constituencies.

The cynosure of Election 2026, however, was West Bengal, the eastern state where the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was eyeing a fourth straight term in its only bastion.

Tamil Nadu exit poll analysis

In Tamil Nadu, two exit polls had caught everyone's eye as they had predicted a hung House. Axis My India had forecast 92-110 seats for the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance, 22-23 for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam plus and 98-120 for the TVK, which was making its poll debut. Kamakhya Analytics forecast 78-95 seats for the DMK plus, 68-84 for the AIADMK plus and 67-81 for the TVK.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK made a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu, becoming the single largest party in terms of seats won or led, though it fell short of securing the majority mark of 118 in the state assembly of 234 seats.

Several polls wrongly predicted a big win for the DMK with the People's Pulse predicting 125-145 for the DMK-led alliance, 65-80 for AIADMK-BJP and 18-24 for the TVK.

While Matrize forecast that the DMK-Congress would get 122-132, AIADMK plus 87-100 and TVK 10-12, P-Marq predicted 125-145 for DMK plus, 65-85 for the AIADMK and 16-26 for the TVK.

Contrasting predictions and outcomes

JVC is the only pollster that has predicted an AIADMK win, forecasting 128-147 seats for AIADMK plus. It also forecast 75-95 for DMK plus and 18-15 for the TVK.

Praja polls predicted 148-168 seats for DMK plus, 61-81 for the AIADMK and 1-9 for the TVK.

Peoples Insight forecast 120-140 seats for DMK plus, 60-70 for the AIADMK and 30-40 for the TVK.

Tamil Nadu has 234 seats with the magic mark being 118.

Several exit polls predicted a thumping victory for the BJP in Assam and West Bengal, while projecting a comeback by the Congress-led UDF in Kerala after 10 years.

Almost all forecast a return to power for the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry.

West Bengal pollster discrepancies

In West Bengal, while most exit polls predicted a BJP win, two pollsters -- People's Pulse and Janmat polls -- predicted a big win for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. People's Pulse predicted that the TMC would get 177-187 seats, BJP 95-110, Left Front 0-1 and the Congress 1-3. The Janmat polls forecast 195-205 for the TMC and 80-90 for the BJP plus and 1-3 for the Congress.

Most polls gave the BJP an edge or a victory in West Bengal. Matrize said it is likely to get 146-161 seats, while the TMC would get 125-140 seats.

P-Marq predicted 150-175 for the BJP and 118-138 for the TMC.

While Poll Diary forecast 142-171 seats to the BJP, 99-127 to the TMC and 3-5 to the Congress, Praja Poll predicted a big win for the BJP, forecasting 178-208 seats for it. Praja Poll said the TMC would get 85-110 seats. West Bengal has a total of 294 seats with the majority mark being 148.

Axis My India had decided not to give an exit poll for West Bengal, citing voters' non-response leading to incomplete sampling.

Assam election forecasts

In Assam, Axis My India predicted a sweep for the BJP, forecasting 88-100 seats for the BJP and its allies and 24-36 seats for the Congress and its partners.

People's Pulse predicted that the NDA would get 68-72 seats in Assam while the Congress plus would secure in the range of 22-26 seats.

Matrize said the NDA is likely to get between 85-95 seats and the Congress and its allies 25-32.

Pollster JVC projected that the BJP plus would get 88-101 seats and the Congress and its allies 23-33 seats.

While Kamakhya Analytics predicted 85-95 seats for the BJP and its allies and 26-39 seats for the Congress and its allies, People's Insight forecast 88-96 seats for the NDA and 30-34 for the Congress in Assam.

Kerala predictions

In Kerala, Axis My India forecast that the United Democratic Front would get 78-90 seats, Left Democratic Front 49-62 and National Democratic Alliance 0-3.

People's Pulse predicted that the Congress-led UDF would get 75-85 seats, the LDF 55-65 and the NDA 0-3.

Matrize forecast 60-65 seats for the LDF, 70-75 seats for the UDF and 3-5 seats for the NDA. Kerala assembly has a total of 140 seats with the magic mark being 71.