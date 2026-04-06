Excise scam: Kejriwal seeks recusal of judge, to argue his own case

Arvind Kejriwal is set to personally argue his defence in the Delhi High Court regarding the excise policy case, while also seeking the recusal of a judge, marking a critical turn in the ongoing legal battle.

IMAGE: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Arvind Kejriwal will personally argue his case in the Delhi High Court concerning the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal has filed an application seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the case.

The Enforcement Directorate is challenging Kejriwal's acquittal in a case related to non-compliance with summons.

A trial court previously acquitted Kejriwal, stating the Enforcement Directorate failed to prove deliberate disobedience of summons.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear and argue in person before the Delhi High Court on Monday in a case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, the Aam Aadmi Party said.

Kejriwal, along with several other accused, has moved an application seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the matter, the party said on Sunday.

The AAP leader's plea was filed in response to a petition by the Enforcement Directorate challenging a trial court order that acquitted Kejriwal in a case related to alleged non-compliance with summons during the probe in the liquor policy case.

In its January 22 order, the Rouse Avenue Court had acquitted Kejriwal in the case over skipping summons, observing that the Enforcement Directorate failed to establish that he had deliberately disobeyed its summons.

On March 30, the Enforcement Directorate approached the Delhi High Court challenging Kejriwal's acquittal in the summons case.