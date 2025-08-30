Ex-VP Dhankhar applies for MLA pension in Rajasthan

Former vice-president of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has applied for pension as a former legislator in Rajasthan, officials said.

IMAGE: Former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dhankhar, who represented the Kishangarh Assembly constituency as a Congress MLA from 1993 to 1998, received pension as a former legislator until July 2019. It was discontinued after he was appointed the governor of West Bengal.

With his tenure as the vice-president ending following his resignation citing "health issues" on July 21, Dhankhar has applied afresh to the Rajasthan Assembly secretariat seeking resumption of his pension as a former MLA, the officials said.

The secretariat has initiated the process, and the pension will be applicable from the date his resignation as the vice-president was accepted, they said.

The pension for a former MLA in Rajasthan starts at Rs 35,000 per month for a single term, and goes up with additional terms and age.

Those above 70 receive a 20 per cent hike.

Dhankhar, now 74, is entitled to Rs 42,000 pension per month as a former legislator, the officials said.