Ex-Uttarakhand CM B C Khanduri Dies At 91

Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (retd), former Uttarakhand chief minister and respected BJP leader, has died at 91.

IMAGE: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan meets former Uttarakhand chief minister and former Union minister Major General B C Khanduri (retd) in Dehradun, January 17, 2026. Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd) and state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami are also present. Photograph: @VPIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points Former Uttarakhand chief minister Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (retd) has died at 91.

The general served as Uttarakhand CM twice and was known for his disciplined administration.

He also served as Union minister of road transport and highways.

General Khanduri is credited with executing the Golden Quadrilateral project, improving India's highway infrastructure.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (retd) died at a hospital in Dehradun on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, following a prolonged illness. He was 91

The veteran leader breathed his last at around 11 am, his daughter and Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said.

General Khanduri is survived by his wife Aruna, son Manish and daughter Ritu Khanduri Bhushan.

Khanduri's Military and Political Career

Before entering politics, he served in the Indian Army and retired as a major general. Popularly known as 'General Sahab', he earned a reputation as a disciplined and strict administrator.

General Khanduri served as the chief minister of the hill state twice. He first took office in 2007 after the BJP won the assembly polls.

He resigned from the post in 2009, accepting moral responsibility for the party losing all five Lok Sabha seats in the state. The BJP reappointed him as chief minister in 2011.

Contributions as Union Minister

General Khanduri also served as Union minister of road transport and highways in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cabinet.

He is credited for executing the Golden Quadrilateral project. The initiative successfully connected the four corners of India via highways.