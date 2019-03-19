Ex-SC judge Justice P C Ghose is India's first Lokpal

March 19, 2019 22:22 IST

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose was on Tuesday appointed as the country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, by President Ram Nath Kovind, according to an official order.

Justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari and Ajay Kumar Tripathi have been appointed as judicial members in the anti-corruption ombudsman.

These appointments were recommended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee and approved by the President.

Former Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) chief Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, Mahender Singh and Indrajeet Prasad Gautam have been appointed as non-judicial members of Lokpal.

Opposition parties have been accusing the Modi government of delaying the appointment of Lokpal.