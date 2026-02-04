HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ex-Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi's son shot dead

Ex-Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi's son shot dead

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 04, 2026 11:12 IST

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi had remained a prominent and polarising figure in Libya since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ended his father's rule.

 

 

IMAGE: Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is pictured sitting in a plane in Zintan November 19, 2011. Photograph: Ismail Zitouny/Reuters

Key Points

  • Abdullah Othman Abdurrahim, a member of Gaddafi's team, announced the incident on Facebook.
  • four masked gunmen stormed Gaddafi's residence in the city of Zintan at noon and killed Saif.
  • The attackers allegedly disabled surveillance cameras before a "direct armed confrontation" took place.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was reportedly killed on Tuesday (local time) in an armed attack in western Libya, Xinhua reported, citing a statement from his political team.

According to Xinhua, Abdullah Othman Abdurrahim, a member of Gaddafi's team, announced the incident on Facebook, stating that four masked gunmen stormed Gaddafi's residence in the city of Zintan at noon.

The attackers allegedly disabled surveillance cameras before a "direct armed confrontation" took place, leading to Saif al-Islam's death.

The political team has urged the Libyan judiciary and the international community to investigate the attack, identify the perpetrators, and hold accountable those who "masterminded" the operation.

Authorities in Tripoli and Zintan have not yet officially confirmed the details of the incident, Xinhua reported.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi had remained a prominent and polarising figure in Libya since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ended his father's rule.

Further details awaited.

