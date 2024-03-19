News
Ex-Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP

Ex-Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 19, 2024 16:20 IST
Former Indian ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday amid the possibility that he may be fielded in the Lok Sabha polls from Amritsar in Punjab.

He joined the party in the presence of its general secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh.

Joining the BJP, Sandhu spoke about the growth of the India-US relationship and said development has been its focus area in a host of fields such as the semiconductor industry.

 

This development should also reach hometown Amritsar, he said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda for his political innings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
MUST READ! Why 6 Time Cong MP Joined BJP
'Congress ke paas paisa kahan hai?'
Why I Joined The BJP
'He's like Benjamin Button!'
Ex-cop Pradeep Sharma gets life in fake encounter case
Ananya, Janhvi, Kiara Get Gorgeous
IPL 2024: 'Pant was hitting single-handed sixes'
