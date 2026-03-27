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Former Amethi Nagar Panchayat Chairperson Sent to Custody in Fraud Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 27, 2026 23:20 IST

Former Amethi Nagar Panchayat chairperson Chandrama Devi faces judicial custody after being implicated in a property fraud case involving the alleged illegal transfer of a local trade leader's house.

Key Points

  • Chandrama Devi, former Amethi Nagar Panchayat chairperson, has been jailed in a property fraud case.
  • The fraud case involves the alleged illegal transfer of a local trade leader's property during Devi's tenure.
  • Devi's bail application was rejected, and she has been remanded to judicial custody.
  • The complainant alleges a forged certificate was used to facilitate the fraudulent property transfer.
  • The defence claims Devi is falsely implicated due to political rivalry, arguing the chairperson doesn't issue such certificates.

A local court has sent former Amethi Nagar Panchayat chairperson Chandrama Devi to judicial custody in a fraud case and fixed March 30 for hearing her regular bail application, officials said on Friday.

Chandrama Devi has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, they said.

 

According to lawyers, the court of in-charge District Judge Rakesh Pandey rejected her interim bail plea after hearing arguments from both sides.

Chandrama Devi, wife of district panchayat president Rajesh Agrahari (popularly known as Rajesh Masala), had surrendered before the court of ACJM (IV) Bhavya Srivastava on Thursday in compliance with directions of the high court.

Her bail plea was earlier rejected there, following which the matter was taken up by the district judge's court.

Her counsel Arvind Singh Raja argued for bail, citing illness and requesting medical treatment. The complainant's counsel Azizurrahman and District Government Counsel (Criminal) Ram Achal Mishra opposed the plea.

Following her remand to judicial custody, Chandrama Devi was admitted to the district hospital late Thursday night after her counsel moved an application citing health issues, the officials said.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr R K Mishra confirmed her admission.

Details of the Property Fraud Allegations

The case stems from a complaint filed by Ghanshyam Soni, a local trade leader in Amethi, who alleged that during her tenure as nagar panchayat chairperson, Chandrama Devi fraudulently facilitated the transfer of his house in the names of Lallu Prasad Soni, Lalji Soni, Pujari Lal Soni and Sangam Lal Soni.

The court summoned all the accused for trial on February 8, 2024. The complainant alleged that a forged certificate was issued to enable the transfer of the property.

Defence Claims Political Rivalry

The defence, however, argued that such certificates are issued by the executive officer of the nagar panchayat and not by the chairperson, and claimed that Chandrama Devi has been falsely implicated due to political rivalry.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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