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Home  » News » LPG Cylinder Booking Leads to Arrest of Ex-Army Captain in Wife's Murder Case

LPG Cylinder Booking Leads to Arrest of Ex-Army Captain in Wife's Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 31, 2026 14:18 IST

An LPG cylinder booking proved to be the downfall of a former Indian Army captain, leading to his arrest after four years on the run following his conviction in his wife's murder case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Former Indian Army Captain Sandeep Tomar arrested after four years on the run for the murder of his wife, Shveta Singh.
  • Tomar's conviction and life imprisonment were upheld by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2022 after initially being convicted in 2014.
  • An LPG cylinder booking linked to Tomar's PAN card provided the crucial lead for the Fazilka police to track and apprehend him in Madhya Pradesh.
  • Tomar had been evading arrest by continuously changing his location and identity since being granted bail in 2019 and failing to surrender after his sentence was upheld.
  • The arrest followed pressure from the high court, which demanded an affidavit from the Punjab Director General of Police regarding the steps taken to apprehend Tomar.

An LPG cylinder booking has helped police nab a former Captain of the Indian Army, who had been on the run for four years after his conviction was upheld by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in his wife's murder case.

Sandeep Tomar was arrested from Pandhurna district in Madhya Pradesh and was produced before a court here, which sent him to judicial custody on Saturday, a police official said here on Tuesday.

 

Tomar was posted in Abohar in 2013 when he allegedly killed his wife, Shveta Singh.

He initially attempted to describe the incident as suicide, but a detailed investigation later revealed it to be a planned murder, police said.

The trial court convicted him and awarded him life imprisonment in 2014, a verdict that was later upheld by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2022.

Tomar was granted bail in 2019, but did not surrender after the high court upheld his sentence in 2022.

Since then, he had been continuously changing his location and identity to evade arrest, police said.

Tomar's father-in-law, Ram Naresh, moved the high court in 2024 demanding that he be arrested.

The high court later ordered that the Punjab Director General of Police should file an affidavit by April 8, explaining the steps taken to take Tomar into custody.

Investigation and Arrest

The Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police then constituted a special investigation team (SIT), headed by an SP-rank officer to arrest Tomar.

The breakthrough came when the Fazilka police traced a bank account linked to Tomar's PAN card, which he had used to book an LPG cylinder.

Acting on this lead, police tracked his location to Madhya Pradesh, where he was finally apprehended, police said.

One of the officials from the investigation team said that Tomar's bank statement also revealed that he was getting LPG cylinder refill from an agency in Pandhura.

The gas agency was contacted and the delivery address was taken.

This information was shared with the Superintendent of Police, Pandhurna, and the convict was immediately nabbed by the local police, the police official said. He was subsequently brought back to Fazilka and was produced in the court and sent to judicial custody.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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