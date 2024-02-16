News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Everyone leaving Congress, only...:Modi

Everyone leaving Congress, only...:Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 16, 2024 14:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress, saying that everyone is leaving the party as it is trapped in the vicious circle of nepotism and dynastic politics.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan' program via video conferencing on February 16, 2024. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

He said the Congress' sole agenda is to oppose Modi.

The prime minister was virtually addressing an event, 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Rajasthan', in Jaipur. He also laid the foundation stones of projects worth about Rs 17,000 crore and inaugurated various development works.

 

"The Congress has only one agenda, anti-Modi. It spreads such things against Modi which divide society. This is what happens to a party when it gets trapped in the vicious circle of nepotism and dynastic politics. Today everyone is leaving the Congress and only one family is seen there," Modi said.

A big problem with the Congress is that it lacks the farsightedness to frame positive policies. Neither can the Congress foresee the future nor does it have any road map for it, he said.

To make India a developed country, the prime minister said, the government is strengthening four sections -- the youth, women, farmers and the poor.

"For us, these are the four biggest castes," he said.

On the 'Viksit Bharat' campaign, Modi said it is not just words or a sentiment.

"This is a campaign to enrich the life of every family, this is a campaign to eradicate poverty, this is a campaign to create good employment for the youth and this is a campaign to create modern facilities in the country," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why I Joined The BJP
Why I Joined The BJP
'Congress doesn't have hunger...'
'Congress doesn't have hunger...'
'Is it a crime to meet the prime minister?'
'Is it a crime to meet the prime minister?'
Kaveta Chaudhry Of Udaan Fame Dies
Kaveta Chaudhry Of Udaan Fame Dies
Which ITR Should You File?
Which ITR Should You File?
Indian-origin techie shot wife, self: US authorities
Indian-origin techie shot wife, self: US authorities
PHOTOS: Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets!
PHOTOS: Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Congress Is Not Ready For A Fight'

'Congress Is Not Ready For A Fight'

'Fear of ED, CBI, greed for power makes them leave'

'Fear of ED, CBI, greed for power makes them leave'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances