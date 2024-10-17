News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Every mobile user is a broadcaster, says I&B minister

Every mobile user is a broadcaster, says I&B minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 17, 2024 15:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Every mobile user is a content creator and broadcaster and has the moral responsibility to ensure the veracity of the information shared by them, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said in New Delhi on Thursday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Semevent/Pixabay.com

Addressing a symposium on the 'Emerging Trends and Technologies in Broadcasting Sector' on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress, Murugan said content was the 'hero' of the emerging broadcast revolution and anybody providing good quality content would be successful.

He said the government has recently approved establishing Indian Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai to promote the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector and encourage film-makers to 'shoot in India', utilising the talent pool and locations across the country.

 

Murugan said that when a person publishes news or information, it is incumbent on him to authenticate it, verify it and ensure that it is correct.

"We have the social responsibility, we have the moral responsibility. Every mobile user and broadcaster must think carefully before broadcasting whether this news would affect anyone's personal life, whether it is against the nation. We have to carefully see this," the minister said.

Murugan stressed on the need to improve access to broadcasting services for vulnerable populations to ensure their inclusion in social, economic, and political spheres.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju highlighted the transformative potential of 5G, particularly when combined with immersive technologies such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.

He said significant growth was expected in the AVGC-XR sector, which has the potential to boost startup culture, foster creativity, and enhance the experience of content consumption.

TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti underscored the significant growth trajectory of the media and entertainment sector, which is projected to reach Rs 3.08 trillion by 2026, driven by the rapid expansion of new media platforms.

He emphasised the transformative power of immersive technologies, which provide a more engaging and interactive experience.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What the new OTT/social/digital media policy says
What the new OTT/social/digital media policy says
'Social Media Has Complicated Everything'
'Social Media Has Complicated Everything'
Govt tightens rules for social media, OTT platforms
Govt tightens rules for social media, OTT platforms
UP violence: Net back, police warn against rumours
UP violence: Net back, police warn against rumours
Check out India's lowest totals in Test cricket
Check out India's lowest totals in Test cricket
Fun 'n' Filmi Quiz For You
Fun 'n' Filmi Quiz For You
PIX: NZ take lead after India crash out for 46
PIX: NZ take lead after India crash out for 46
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Govt tightens satellite rules for TV broadcasters

Govt tightens satellite rules for TV broadcasters

New Bill May Throttle OTT

New Bill May Throttle OTT

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances