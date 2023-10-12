News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Every Hamas member is a dead man, declares Israeli PM

Every Hamas member is a dead man, declares Israeli PM

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: October 12, 2023 09:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced the establishment of a "Government of National Emergency" together with the opposition Blue and White Party led by a former IDF chief of staff and defence minister Benny Gantz.

"The Jewish (Israel) Nation is united and now its leadership is also united," declared Netanyahu.

Calling Hamas worse than ISIS, Netanyahu listed some of the atrocities committed on Saturday including the burning of people alive.

 

He added that every family in Israel is in some way connected to a victim of the attacks.

"We will all fight together for our home," he added and described the "unprecedented" support that Israel has received from world leaders.

"We have gone on the offensive... Every member of Hamas is a dead man," he declared.

Netanyahu concluded by saying that all of Israel stands behind its soldiers and that Israel will win.

"We are all one, we are all enlisting, we have all enlisted [in the fight]," declared Benny Gantz.

"There is only one camp, the camp of the Nation of Israel," he said adding that the new partnership with Netanyahu is not a political one, but one of fate.

"All of Israel is under an Order Number 8 (the order sent to reservists for an emergency wartime call up)," said Gantz adding that such unity in government is what the Israeli people want and need.

Gantz's block has only 12 of the 56 opposition seats in the Knesset.

The largest faction, the Yesh Atid Party led by Yair Lapid, has 24 seats.

Both Gantz and Netanyahu concluded their individual remarks by quoting passages from the Bible.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
'They shot people and enjoyed it': Israeli survivor
'They shot people and enjoyed it': Israeli survivor
Gaza-Israel: The Carnage Continues
Gaza-Israel: The Carnage Continues
When The Israelis Bombed Gaza...
When The Israelis Bombed Gaza...
Big Reveal: Will Smith-Jada Separated...
Big Reveal: Will Smith-Jada Separated...
Pay Off Home Loan? Invest For Retirement?
Pay Off Home Loan? Invest For Retirement?
Special Trains For Pakistan Game
Special Trains For Pakistan Game
Goodbye, Mr Gangadhar
Goodbye, Mr Gangadhar
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Israel: Family Searches For Missing Son

Israel: Family Searches For Missing Son

How Nushrratt Bharuccha made it back from Israel

How Nushrratt Bharuccha made it back from Israel

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances