Rediff.com  » News » 'Even children knew accounts will be blocked': Tikait backs Dorsey's claims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 13, 2023 15:35 IST
Many Twitter accounts which highlighted the farmers' stir against the now repealed farm laws were blocked, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait alleged on Tuesday after ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey claimed the platform was threatened with shutdown unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts during the farmers' protest.

IMAGE: Farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait claimed many Twitter accounts which highlighted the farmers' agitation were blocked. Photograph: ANI Photo

BKU leader Tikait, one of the key farmers leaders who led the agitation against the farm laws, alleged there was government pressure on Twitter and they used to request that those accounts which highlight the farmers stir should be closed, their reach should be less and they should be shown less.

The Centre has rubbished the charges, saying Dorsey's Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law.

Replying to questions on the issue, Tikait, also a senior leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, told reporters in Kurukshetra, there was "pressure" from government to minimise the reach of farmers.

"That is how they break an agitation," he said.

 

When asked if the Modi government forced Twitter to shut down accounts of farmers and farmer's movement, Tikait claimed many accounts which highlighted the agitation were blocked.

Even small children knew that if the farmers' stir is highlighted then accounts will be blocked, he alleged and added that many of these accounts still continue to remain "closed".

He alleged that BJP government does not tolerate any opposition to its commands.

Dorsey, who quit as Twitter CEO in 2021, made the sensational allegation in an interview with the YouTube news show Breaking Points on Monday.

He claimed that the Indian government "pressured" the company with threats of a shutdown and raids on employees if it did not comply with requests to take down posts and restrict accounts that were critical of the government over the protest by farmers against new laws in 2020 and 2021.

However, Union Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar rubbished the claims and said, "@twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated and continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied".

Tikait is in Kurukshetra's Pipli, where farmers have blocked the national highway since Monday over the demand for MSP for sunflower seeds.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
