HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Europe tour turns tragic as Maha couple died in road accident in Italy

Europe tour turns tragic as Maha couple died in road accident in Italy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 04, 2025 16:34 IST

x

A Nagpur hotelier and his wife died in a road accident on the last day of their vacation in Italy on October 2, while their children were injured, one of whom is in a critical condition, officials and kin said on Saturday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Javed Akhtar (57), his wife Nadra, daughters Arzoo (22) and Shifa (18) as well as son Jazel (15), all residents of Civil Lines in Nagpur, were on a 10-day tour of Italy and France, their kin Iqbal Azmi, also a retired deputy superintendent of police, told PTI.

"Their 9-seater taxi collided with a vehicle in Grosetto (in Tuscany) on the morning of October 2. Javed and Nadra died, while Arzoo is critically injured. She has undergone an operation and is currently in an unconscious state. Shifa and Jazel also sustained injuries," Azmi said.

 

"We spoke over video call with Shifa. Two of our relatives have left for Italy. The Maharashtra administration and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are helping us with the needful. The family owns the Gulshan Plaza hotel in Nagpur. It was the last day of their tour," he added.

Nagpur collector Vipin Itankar, confirming the developments, said officials are in touch with the Indian embassy in Italy as part of efforts to get the bodies back.

District officials visited the home of the deceased here, Itankar added.

The tragedy has left the hotel fraternity here in pain and sorrow, Vijay Chourasia, who owns Hotel Status, which is next to Akhtar's establishment, told PTI.

"We came to know about the incident just yesterday," Chourasia added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Overspeeding #1 Killer on Roads
Overspeeding #1 Killer on Roads
Hit-and-Runs Cause 1 In 5 Road Deaths
Hit-and-Runs Cause 1 In 5 Road Deaths
1,317 Road Accidents, 474 Deaths Every Day
1,317 Road Accidents, 474 Deaths Every Day
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
Safety Isn't A High Priority In India
Safety Isn't A High Priority In India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 2

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

webstory image 3

7 Countries With The Highest Social Media Screen Time

VIDEOS

Deepika, Ranbir spotted together at Delhi Airport0:24

Deepika, Ranbir spotted together at Delhi Airport

'We can kill any hideout, anywhere', IAF's 'chilling reply' on Jaish, LeT shifting bases1:41

'We can kill any hideout, anywhere', IAF's 'chilling...

Kangana stuns in royal look as she returns to ramp as showstopper3:13

Kangana stuns in royal look as she returns to ramp as...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO