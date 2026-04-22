EU Stands In Solidarity With India On Pahalgam Attack Anniversary

The European Union has expressed its unwavering solidarity with India, condemning the heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack on its first anniversary and reaffirming its commitment to combating terrorism in all forms.

Key Points The EU expressed solidarity with India on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The EU condemned terrorism in all its forms, reiterating its support for India.

The British High Commission also paid tribute to the victims and condemned the attack.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group carried out the attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the people of India in commemoration of the first anniversary of the "heinous terrorist attack" in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22 last year.

In a statement on behalf of the 27-member economic bloc, the EU reiterated its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms.

EU Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

"On the commemoration day of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the European Union and its 27 Member States stand in solidarity with the people of India in remembrance of the innocent victims murdered one year ago," reads the EU statement.

"Together with their families and the Indian authorities, we honour their memory. We reiterate our outright condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, which can never be justified," it stated.

UK Stands With India Against Terrorism

The British High Commission in New Delhi also issued a statement on social media in tribute to the lives lost and condemning all acts of terror.

It stated: "Today, we mark one year since the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We pay our respects to the victims, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected.

"The UK condemns terrorism in all its forms. We remain committed to working with partners to secure peace and security."

Lashkar-e-Taiba's Role In The Attack

Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out the attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 people, mostly tourists from across India.

After the attack, India carried out a retaliatory military offensive against Pakistan named Operation Sindoor, in which Indian armed forces destroyed military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Pahalgam attack targeted tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the ongoing threat of terrorism in the region. Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terror group, has been responsible for numerous attacks in India. India's response, Operation Sindoor, underscores the country's commitment to combating cross-border terrorism.